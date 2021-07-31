Waldo Broodrÿk

Made some Olympic rings

  1. ADA58777-B5AC-4918-BBD1-E970DE289BEB.png
  2. FCA4A97D-6C21-4CF5-94A8-5D831DDD96E9.png

I was watching the Olympic games last night and decided to try making the rings in Nomadsculpt. Check out the second image to see how the rings are angled to get the interlocking design.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
