30 Virus mutation Icons x 4 Styles
Full description of the sets:
Virus mutation :
Virus mutation, evolution, spread, gene, Drug resistance, Broken shield, Vaccine, Graph people, lockdown, mask, laboratory, world, lung, virus distribution, Lock virus, patient, bed, Low protection, immunity, scientist, computer, dangerous, virus variant, Research Data, death, group, Watch, Nasal swab test, Stop virus, division virus
Includes in this collection :
1 AI File
1 EPS File
Fill Outline Style 30 SVG 120 PNG ( 64px, 128px, 256px, 512px)
Flat Style 30 SVG 120 PNG ( 64px, 128px, 256px, 512px)
Outline Style 30 SVG 120 PNG ( 64px, 128px, 256px, 512px)
Twotone Style 30 SVG 120 PNG ( 64px, 128px, 256px, 512px)
