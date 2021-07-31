Osman Sargın

PayPal Redesign Home Screen

Osman Sargın
Osman Sargın
  • Save
PayPal Redesign Home Screen graphic design minimal apps concept money finance paypal branding mobile app ux work ios app design ui
Download color palette

PayPal Home Screen Re-Design Work

Download UI Kits :
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/paypal-redesign-home-screen

Osman Sargın
Osman Sargın

More by Osman Sargın

View profile
    • Like