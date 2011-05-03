Marshall Norman

Album Cover

Marshall Norman
Marshall Norman
  • Save
Album Cover music album cover print texture
Download color palette

Detail in progress. New record coming out this summer will have 5 different color screen printed covers for 5 corresponding colors of vinyl.
Buy the black cover, get black vinyl. Buy the blue cover, blue vinyl. etc.

See full concept: http://www.meandmountains.com/images/cover1web-display.jpg

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Marshall Norman
Marshall Norman

More by Marshall Norman

View profile
    • Like