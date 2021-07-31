Vlad Pochukalin

Mini Lords | App for playing Lego website

Website for the Mini Lords mobile app. The app allows you to turn Lego mini-figures into characters with attributes and play them like a tabletop game.

Live website: https://www.mini-lords.com

