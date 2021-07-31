Ethan Fender

FALKREATH

FALKREATH custom type typography type folklore fantasy medieval elder scrolls skyrim falkreath
FALKREATH type treatment using Diaspora typeface (customized F, E and H) plus some curving on the K. Enjoy!

