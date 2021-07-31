Singgih Nugroho

Car Assembly Worker

Singgih Nugroho
Singgih Nugroho
  • Save
Car Assembly Worker production geometric simple client industry car automotive honda vector minimal design illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Illustration of a worker assembling car in a production line. This piece was for Honda Indonesia.

Singgih Nugroho
Singgih Nugroho

More by Singgih Nugroho

View profile
    • Like