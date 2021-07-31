Marcela Staub

PB Studio Floral

PB Studio Floral is a flower studio based in São Paulo - Brazil.

Priscila Beltrani has a background in architecture and landscaping and she creates stunning bouquets and floral arrangements for both people and events.

The designed letterpressed business cards can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/p/CMSuNgXF4qx/

    • Like