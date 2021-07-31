Design Agency

Modern UI Interface Glassmorphism look

Design Agency
Design Agency
  • Save
Modern UI Interface Glassmorphism look app screen branding mobile design minimal design agency user interface uiux modern ui design landing page glassmorphism ui
Download color palette

Hi There! This is made with Photoshop tools. I want to know your real opinion about this project.

Full Project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124502951/Modern-UI-Interface-Glassmorphism-look?

Project Inquiry
designagency.info@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +880 1828- 557 708

Design Agency
Design Agency

More by Design Agency

View profile
    • Like