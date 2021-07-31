Sommer Deo

Education Data Visualisation Dashboard

Sommer Deo
Sommer Deo
  • Save
Education Data Visualisation Dashboard data ux ui
Download color palette

Education dashboard to analyse data for school attendance across multiple schools and students. Built in data visualisation business intelligence tool Microsoft Power BI.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Sommer Deo
Sommer Deo

More by Sommer Deo

View profile
    • Like