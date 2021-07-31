Singgih Nugroho

Ahsa Cool Teknik

Singgih Nugroho
Singgih Nugroho
  • Save
Ahsa Cool Teknik simple geometric line art business logo branding vector minimal design illustrator illustration
Download color palette

A pro bono logo design for my neighborhood leader's business.

Singgih Nugroho
Singgih Nugroho

More by Singgih Nugroho

View profile
    • Like