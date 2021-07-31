Dmitriy

Landing for tattoo-master(1 page)

Dmitriy
Dmitriy
  • Save
Landing for tattoo-master(1 page) modern design minimalism tattoo web site design ux web design graphic design logo ui
Download color palette

Hi there! :)
Is that a nice one? Press «L» if so)

---
Have a great mood c:
(In case you want to see all Landing pages - write to me, I will provide the entire project; Open to job offers)

Dmitriy
Dmitriy

More by Dmitriy

View profile
    • Like