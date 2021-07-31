The Noobsters

Picnic Planner Landing Page

Picnic Planner Landing Page picnic planner landing page branding concept userinterface user experience ui illustration design app
Hey guys,
Check out our latest web UI design based on picnic planner website made out of Figma. We improvised the design with latest UI UX trend of using 3D illustrations in place of stock images.
Designed by -
@narendharkumar.g
@yogeshkumar.r

