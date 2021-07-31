Stanislav

Funny gif animation scrambled eggs in a flat vector style

Stanislav
Stanislav
  • Save
Funny gif animation scrambled eggs in a flat vector style apps animation kids animation logo animation branding scrambled eggs flat vector illustration flat vector art lottie json flat motion graphics animated icons flat animation adobe after effects ado animated gifs gif animation
Download color palette

The illustration is made by Anna Trubina: https://dribbble.com/trubianna

I am open to new projects!
You can contact me in any convenient way.

steveway@yandex.ru
https://www.fiverr.com/steve_way?up_rollout=true

Stanislav
Stanislav

More by Stanislav

View profile
    • Like