Resooma Bills - Redesign

Resooma Bills - Redesign ux uiux productdesign produc ui
Resooma Bills is a platform that sets up and handles household bills for its users.
I was hired to redesign the UI screens and improve the user acquisition flow experience. here's a link to the project: https://resooma.com/bills/services

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
