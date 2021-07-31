Mikael Grönblad

AGL

Mikael Grönblad
Mikael Grönblad
  • Save
AGL gardening minimalistic design logo
Download color palette

This is a minimalistic modern version of a renewed logo example(draft)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Mikael Grönblad
Mikael Grönblad

More by Mikael Grönblad

View profile
    • Like