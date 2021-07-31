LaraAmanj

بەهای فەرموودە - پوختەی باخچەی چاكەكاران (bahay farmuda)

پوختەی باخچەی چاکەکاران بۆ منداڵی موسڵمان

ئەم ئەپڵیکەیشنە پێکهاتوە لە ٦٠ فەرموودەی پێغەمبەر (صلی الله‌ علیه‌ و سلم)، کە بریتیە لەمەنهەجی پێشبڕکێی قۆناغی شەشەمی پڕۆژەی بەهای فەرموودە تایبەت بەمنداڵان و نەوجەوانان.

بۆ هەرسێ سیستەم بەردەستە ئەندڕۆید و IOS و Huawei

داگرتن بۆ ئەندرۆید :
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eyetmax.bahayfarmuda
داگرتن بۆ (IOS) :
https://apps.apple.com/iq/app/id1578974597

داگرتن بۆ (Huawei) :
https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C104574867

هیوادارم سوودی هەبێت.

Jul 31, 2021
