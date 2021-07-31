LaraAmanj

نور الاسلام (Noor Ul Islam )

LaraAmanj
LaraAmanj
  • Save
نور الاسلام (Noor Ul Islam ) logo motion graphics graphic design animation 3d ui
Download color palette

ئەپڵیکەیشنی نور پاداشتی بێ سنوور

بۆ هەردوو سیستەم بەردەستە ئەندڕۆید و IOS و Huawei

داگرتن بۆ ئەندرۆید :
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eyetmax.noor&hl=en&gl=IQ
داگرتن بۆ (IOS) :
https://apps.apple.com/iq/app/noor-%D9%86%D9%88%D8%B1/id1575743347

داگرتن بۆ (Huawei) :
https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C104505331

ئەپڵیکەیشنی نور پاداشتی بێ سنوور

ئەپڵیکەیشنی نور ئەم بەشانە لەخۆ دەگرێت :

١- زیکرەکان : کۆمەڵێ زیکری ڕۆژانەیی بەسوود.
٢- ناوەکانی خوای گەورە: 99 ناوەکانی خوای گەورە بە مانای کوردی و خوێندنەوەی بە دەنگ.
٣- کاتەکانی بانگ.
٤- قیبلەنما.
٥- ڕۆژمێری.
٦- تەفسیرەکان : تەفسیری ڕامان، تەفسیری تەوحیدی …
٧- ئایەتی کورسی: ئایەت و مانا و سودەکانیەوە.
٨- بۆنەکان ئاینیەکان.
٩- تەحیات.
١٠ - کاتەکانی گیرابوونی دوعا.
١١- ئایەتی کورسی.
١٢- نزار نوێژی ئیستخارە.

ئەم بەشانەی خوارەوە بەمزوانە کارا دەبێت

١٤- قورئانی پیرۆز.
١٥- تەسبیحی ئەلیکتڕۆنی.
١٦- فەرموودە.
١٧- چیرۆک.
١٨- کتێب.
١٩- نوێژکردن.
٢٠- دوعایەکان.
٢١- ژیاننامەی پێغەمبەران.
٢٢- خەونامە.
٢٣- تاوانە گەورەکان.
٢٤- هاوەڵانی پێغەمبەر (صلى الله عليه و سلم).
٢٥- بەهەشت و دۆزەخ.
٢٦- مانگی ڕەمەزان.
٢٧- زانیاری قورئان.

هیوادارم سوودی هەبێت.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
LaraAmanj
LaraAmanj

More by LaraAmanj

View profile
    • Like