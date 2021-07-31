نور الاسلام (Noor Ul Islam )

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ئەپڵیکەیشنی نور پاداشتی بێ سنوور
بۆ هەردوو سیستەم بەردەستە ئەندڕۆید و IOS و Huawei
داگرتن بۆ ئەندرۆید :
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eyetmax.noor&hl=en&gl=IQ
داگرتن بۆ (IOS) :
https://apps.apple.com/iq/app/noor-%D9%86%D9%88%D8%B1/id1575743347
داگرتن بۆ (Huawei) :
https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C104505331
ئەپڵیکەیشنی نور ئەم بەشانە لەخۆ دەگرێت :
١- زیکرەکان : کۆمەڵێ زیکری ڕۆژانەیی بەسوود.
٢- ناوەکانی خوای گەورە: 99 ناوەکانی خوای گەورە بە مانای کوردی و خوێندنەوەی بە دەنگ.
٣- کاتەکانی بانگ.
٤- قیبلەنما.
٥- ڕۆژمێری.
٦- تەفسیرەکان : تەفسیری ڕامان، تەفسیری تەوحیدی …
٧- ئایەتی کورسی: ئایەت و مانا و سودەکانیەوە.
٨- بۆنەکان ئاینیەکان.
٩- تەحیات.
١٠ - کاتەکانی گیرابوونی دوعا.
١١- ئایەتی کورسی.
١٢- نزار نوێژی ئیستخارە.
ئەم بەشانەی خوارەوە بەمزوانە کارا دەبێت
١٤- قورئانی پیرۆز.
١٥- تەسبیحی ئەلیکتڕۆنی.
١٦- فەرموودە.
١٧- چیرۆک.
١٨- کتێب.
١٩- نوێژکردن.
٢٠- دوعایەکان.
٢١- ژیاننامەی پێغەمبەران.
٢٢- خەونامە.
٢٣- تاوانە گەورەکان.
٢٤- هاوەڵانی پێغەمبەر (صلى الله عليه و سلم).
٢٥- بەهەشت و دۆزەخ.
٢٦- مانگی ڕەمەزان.
٢٧- زانیاری قورئان.
هیوادارم سوودی هەبێت.