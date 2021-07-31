Bangla Musical Band Logo Design

For "JHIJHIPOKA 'S TEAM"

If you like my works then, Appreciate It and leave your valuable "Opinion" in comments box. Also please don't forget to "Follow" me for viewing my unique and wonderful designs and take better inspiration from my work. ------- Available for purchase this logo please contact me via mail for the licensing possibility or contact me for a custom logo design as you need as you want.

I am also open / available for freelance works hourly basis and project wise contact basis.

E-mail: arupahmed07@gmail.com

Whats app: +880-1911408477

Thanks for visiting my every single shot.