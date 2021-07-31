Gennady Savinov

Meteoras Logo space comet meteorite fire business logo corporate music marketing tech logo graphic design brand identity visual identity branding abstract geometric modern logo design modern logo gennady savinov logo design app logo
Logo for a decentralized, all-in-one music solution.

📩 Work with me - savinovlogos@gmail.com

Professional Logo & Brand Identity.
