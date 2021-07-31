Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 083 :: Button

Daily UI 083 :: Button hover simplistc modern button dailyui083 figma app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This black and white button is very minimalistic and modern. The design includes a shadow box effect that collapses upon hover. 

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
