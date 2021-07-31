Levi Tilling | Home Decoration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Levi Tilling is established as the top Colorado residential interior tiles design firm located in Denver. For more than two decades, Levi Tilling has created stylish and sophisticated floor tiles for residential and commercial clients throughout Colorado .
Branding goals: Complete Branding process from Brand Strategy to Brand Identity reflecting keywords i.e. sophisticated, modern, clean and classic.
Business Name: Levi Tilling
Niche: Floor tile
Sub-niche: Interior Design & Decoration
Value provided: Brand Strategy, Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content