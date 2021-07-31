Twogrid

Levi Tilling | Home Decoration

Twogrid
Twogrid
  • Save
Levi Tilling | Home Decoration branding business card brand strategy logo design brand identity
Levi Tilling | Home Decoration branding business card brand strategy logo design brand identity
Levi Tilling | Home Decoration branding business card brand strategy logo design brand identity
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1 copy-100.jpg
  2. Artboard 1-100.jpg
  3. Artboard 1 copy 2-100.jpg

Levi Tilling is established as the top Colorado residential interior tiles design firm located in Denver. For more than two decades, Levi Tilling has created stylish and sophisticated floor tiles for residential and commercial clients throughout Colorado .

Branding goals: Complete Branding process from Brand Strategy to Brand Identity reflecting keywords i.e. sophisticated, modern, clean and classic.
Business Name: Levi Tilling
Niche: Floor tile
Sub-niche: Interior Design & Decoration
Value provided: Brand Strategy, Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Twogrid
Twogrid
We establish belief through Branding

More by Twogrid

View profile
    • Like