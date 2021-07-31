NOCTUNE Logo - [FOR SALE]

A unique logo consisting of an owl and also a locked shield symbol which is a symbol of security. This logo is very suitable in all fields of industry.

Available for sale at LogoGround : https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=546772

My Service is available for worldwide

Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :

- Email : marchelhadis@gmail.com

- Instagram : instagram.com/marchel.hadi

- WhatsApp : +62 853 4617 4952