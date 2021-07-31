Marchel Hadi

REBELLION Logo - [FOR SALE]

Marchel Hadi
Marchel Hadi
  • Save
REBELLION Logo - [FOR SALE] poseidon trident rhino visual identity brand design brand identity symbol logo logo design logo mark mark icon graphic design branding animal wild minimal
Download color palette

Logo in the form of a rhinoceros head combined with a trident symbol. This logo is suitable for use in all industrial fields because of its simple, unique and easy to remember.

Available for sale at Logo Ground : https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=545386

My Service is available for worldwide
Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :
- Email : marchelhadis@gmail.com
- Instagram : instagram.com/marchel.hadi
- WhatsApp : +62 853 4617 4952

Marchel Hadi
Marchel Hadi

More by Marchel Hadi

View profile
    • Like