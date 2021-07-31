Ready Kid - A Wobbly, Contextual Display Font

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Ready Kid is a versatile, funky display typeface that is inspired by freehand signpainting with a dose of childhood nostalgia. It's perfect for children's birthday party invitations, punk band marketing, or packaging for art supplies.
There are two sets of stylistic alternatives, over 340 ligatures, and over 1200 glyphs that cover a dozen languages.