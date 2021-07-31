Good for Sale
Ready Kid - A Wobbly, Contextual Display Font

Ready Kid - A Wobbly, Contextual Display Font
Ryan Rushing

Ready Kid is a versatile, funky display typeface that is inspired by freehand signpainting with a dose of childhood nostalgia. It's perfect for children's birthday party invitations, punk band marketing, or packaging for art supplies.

There are two sets of stylistic alternatives, over 340 ligatures, and over 1200 glyphs that cover a dozen languages.

Lettering artist, type designer, and all-around lovely lady.

