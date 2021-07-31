kingleychuks

Design skill test

kingleychuks
kingleychuks
  • Save
Design skill test perfected gradient swatches color palette graphics 3d motion graphics graphic design animation ux app vector icon typography logo branding illustration design ui
Download color palette

Was inspired by this design, so I tasked myself to reproduce it and voila....

kingleychuks
kingleychuks

More by kingleychuks

View profile
    • Like