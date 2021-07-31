Oleg Oros

Brand identity for a cocktail bar in art deco aesthetic

I was hugely inspired by the slowly growing trend for the reinterpretation of art-deco style and aesthetic in the modern graphic design. I was working on this brand basic book for about 3 weeks. I wanted to bring the elements of the geometrical shapes and patterns into the design and shape the brand - not just logo - in the art deco style.
The brand book consists of the colour scheme, fonts usage and guides, logo positioning, mockups and examples of the brand usage and the mood board of pictures matching the brand identity and vibes.

