KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna

QUASAR

KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna
KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna
  • Save
QUASAR black hole logos black hole logo sports logo esports logo branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

QUASAR LOGO
-sold
A logo made with references from the black hole from outer space, what do you think?
If you a logo design service you can eMail me at:
Kakkoii.std@gmail.com

KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna
KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna

More by KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna

View profile
    • Like