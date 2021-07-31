Ирина С

Icons. Textile.

Ирина С
Ирина С
  • Save
Icons. Textile. theater hotels restaurants cafes napkins tablecloths embroidery furniture covers kafirs blinds for children curtains home icon vector illustration design
Download color palette

Internet shop of textiles:

- For home
- Curtains for children
- Blinds and roller blinds

- Kafirs for storage
- Furniture covers
- Embroidery and printing on textiles

- Tablecloths and napkins
- Cafes, restaurants and hotels
- Theater decorations

Ирина С
Ирина С

More by Ирина С

View profile
    • Like