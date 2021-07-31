Sales Navigators Mobile App UI Design

During #userresearch, it was discovered that #sales specialists face difficulty managing their routes and this taking most of their time. It was clear that a solution to guide and manage their routes was required to save time and ultimately boost sales. Directed Sales Routing is the most direct and efficient directional guide for sales representatives. RouteMe Pro allows one to do a simple upload for the call matrix, call plan and then calculates the most effective and productive daily route. The sales specialist is provided with a list of the specific clients to be seen and a GPS guided map beginning from his/her current location