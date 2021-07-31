Ramsés Cabello

🥇 Olympic medals per continent in Rio 2016

🥇 Olympic medals per continent in Rio 2016 illustration olympics dataviz
Small data viz exercise – unfortunately, while I was at it, I discovered that what is generally accepted as the rings representing each continent; it's not really so. If you're curious to discover more about the logo and what actually the symbol represents read this: https://olympics.com/ioc/olympic-rings

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
