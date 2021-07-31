Arina Vardanian

Vali Telenka

Arina Vardanian
Arina Vardanian
  • Save
Vali Telenka food steak meat delivery app branding design ux ui
Download color palette

Samples for meat delivery app

Project on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/124452039/vali-telenka

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Arina Vardanian
Arina Vardanian

More by Arina Vardanian

View profile
    • Like