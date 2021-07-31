kingleychuks

Side Hustle logo redesign

kingleychuks
kingleychuks
  • Save
Side Hustle logo redesign ux app icon typography branding ui design vector adobe illustrator illustration logo graphic design
Download color palette

Done with illustrator. With need to redesign, I brought live to their brand.

kingleychuks
kingleychuks

More by kingleychuks

View profile
    • Like