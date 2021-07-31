Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Monika Mockutė

Verano wine logo design.

Verano wine logo design. wine logo wine branding logo design typography flat design minimal sticker design branding logo
Passion project of an old brief from #thebriefclub on Instagram.

Since VERANO is a Spanish word for SUMMER or/and DRY SEASON I wanted to create something summer-ish, fun and at the same time something dry.

