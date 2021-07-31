Alyona Ivanushkina

Branding for hair care cosmetics

I made this project during the training webinars of the Logomachine Education. The task was to create a logo and identity based on the brief. I chose the cosmetic brand Elisenvaara.
Elisenvaara is a natural cosmetics brand from the Karelia. The main product is a hair care cosmetics like shampoos, balms, masks and others. The price segment is premium.
The basis of identity is a marble associated with the Karelia marble canyon. Marble epitomizes the premium segment. Green color translates the natural composition of the product.

Full case you can explore on my behance! Feel free to appreciate and comment!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123956157/Elisenvaara

