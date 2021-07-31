Branding for hair care cosmetics

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I made this project during the training webinars of the Logomachine Education. The task was to create a logo and identity based on the brief. I chose the cosmetic brand Elisenvaara.
Elisenvaara is a natural cosmetics brand from the Karelia. The main product is a hair care cosmetics like shampoos, balms, masks and others. The price segment is premium.
The basis of identity is a marble associated with the Karelia marble canyon. Marble epitomizes the premium segment. Green color translates the natural composition of the product.
Full case you can explore on my behance! Feel free to appreciate and comment!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123956157/Elisenvaara