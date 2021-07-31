KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna

TIMBERWOLVES RUGBY

TIMBERWOLVES RUGBY logos sports logo football rugby rugby logo rugby team wolf logo branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
this time I posted my logo project which was ordered. based on the brief requested by the client this logo was made for a rugby team, he wanted the design of a blue wolf holding a ball, and I made that happen. if you want a logo design service please eMail Me . I will try to serve you as best I can. thank you for watching for a moment, and have a good day.

