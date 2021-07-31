Aqualy Design

Orange Calm Logo Concept

Aqualy Design
Aqualy Design
  • Save
Orange Calm Logo Concept typography branding logo design
Download color palette

OC (Orange Calm) Logo Design Concept
-
-
feedback and advices are very much appreciated to help me learn more
-
Please check my other social if you want see my other works :
Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 31, 2021
Aqualy Design
Aqualy Design

More by Aqualy Design

View profile
    • Like