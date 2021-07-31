Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna

LILXCAPE

LILXCAPE samurai logo samurai japan branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Hello guys, this is my logo project I've been working on in April 2020 ago. I was given brief to make Japanese samurai designs made in the form of logo and this is the resort of my artificial, what do you think? comment below.

For bussines you can eMail at Kakkoii.std@gmail.com

