Dmytro Prudnikov

Komoot app for Apple Watch. Real product implementation

Dmytro Prudnikov
Dmytro Prudnikov
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

New Komoot app for Apple Watch. Whether you're running on a trail or biking in the mountains, the app is designed to support you on your best outdoor adventures.

Dmytro Prudnikov
Dmytro Prudnikov
Product designer at komoot. Berlin.
Hire Me

More by Dmytro Prudnikov

View profile
    • Like