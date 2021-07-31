Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WINYARD VHITE

WINYARD VHITE mascot logo sports logo esports logo sea animal shark shark logo branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Hey guys, I showed you the design job of the logo I finished in January 2020 yesterday. The brief is to make a shark's logo bite the name of a logo. Blue is the play color. And here's the result I made. Thank you for viewing to the posts this time, I hope you like it anda have a nice day!
if you want a logo design like this, feel free to contact me at the EMail.

    • Like