EPEK

EPEK grim reaper sports logo esports logo reaper 3d motion graphics branding logo graphic design animation ui
Hey guys today I'd like to show you a logo design I made on March 2020 yesterday for a streamer. Logo with the basic grim reaper and some other requests in my brief made with my design touch of course. I hope you like it andahave a nice day.

