Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdul Gaffar

App Icon Logo Design - A Letter

Abdul Gaffar
Abdul Gaffar
  • Save
App Icon Logo Design - A Letter app logo modern graphic design 3d website web design branding design ui illustration logotype logo brand identity branding logo design a letter a logo icon logo app icon app
Download color palette

App Icon Logo Design - A Letter.

An app icon is the visual identity of your product. If you're creating a game or other apps you may want to use the character in your game as part of your app icon or something that's relevant to the game.
--------------------------------------
Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done:
gdgaffar@gmail.com

Behance
UpLabs
instagram
Facebook

THANKS!
--------------------------------------------

Abdul Gaffar
Abdul Gaffar

More by Abdul Gaffar

View profile
    • Like