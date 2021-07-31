"Disco Whack" Mobile Game Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there! 👋
This is a landing page for the illusionist who perfumes at different kinds of events. The task was to convey a magical setting, but to get away from stereotyped clichés.
If you want to find out more about this project, here is full Behance Case Study.
You can find me here:
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin
Email: kgpet@mail.ru 📩