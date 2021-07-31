Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna

FEAST CLAN

KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna
KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna
  • Save
FEAST CLAN badge logo badge sports logo esports logo lion logo mascot logo lion branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hey guys, I think it's been really long since I haven't posted anything. So this Lion's head is the main object of the logo design. I was told to make it simple for style logo to see so I made it happen. I'm very happy to have been entrusted to do this logo design. If you need a logo design service, don't hesitate to contact me through email.

KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna
KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna

More by KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna

View profile
    • Like