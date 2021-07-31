Sanitize Poster

Cleaning is a great thing. I created this poster with the idea for the certain disease last year. It was a competition rather a job too where people should enter their idea for cleaning and preventing the spread of Coronavirus. The company had placed the word Sanitize as the objection's title. And that the person should show what the way they can use the word.

The colour theme for the font, I dabbled in different colours. Finally, I came to a decision of green. Then to make it pop, I did a variation of two types of green. As demonstrated in the poster.

Placed them on top of each other, placing the scrub brush underneath. Then I tried an experiment. Placing the darker green font underneath the bubbles of the scrub brush and the green at the top. This was to symbolize that the scrub brush had gone over the light green and headed onto the darker one.