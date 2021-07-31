Jay / Jaysownarts

The Power Of Sharingan

The Power Of Sharingan
Guys, Namaste!

Here is my very first illustration on Dribbble. "Sasuke Uchiha" with the power of Sharingan. Sasuke is my favorite Naruto character (Well, till now of course!! Since I've just recently begun watching it). I had a lot of fun crafting this one. I hope you enjoy it! Have a great weekend, guys ;)

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
