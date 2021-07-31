🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Guys, Namaste!
Here is my very first illustration on Dribbble. "Sasuke Uchiha" with the power of Sharingan. Sasuke is my favorite Naruto character (Well, till now of course!! Since I've just recently begun watching it). I had a lot of fun crafting this one. I hope you enjoy it! Have a great weekend, guys ;)