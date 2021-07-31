Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ashfuq Hridoy | Logo Designer

Bookajoy

Ashfuq Hridoy | Logo Designer
Ashfuq Hridoy | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Bookajoy holiday booking tech logo journey logo travel app logo web app logo creative letter b modern logo symbol design tourism travel agency traveling icon mark symbol branding agency brand designer abstract logo designer app logo logo
Download color palette

Bookajoy - Unused logo concept

Bookajoy will be an alternative holiday platform. They will rent boats, yachts, villas, bungalows, campingvans, experiences such as bungee jumping, skydiving exc.

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done:ashfuqhridoy7@gmail.com

For Quick inquiry, Say Hello at: WhatsApp > +8801923834749
Skype ashfuqhridoy7@gmail.com

Thank you!

Ashfuq Hridoy | Logo Designer
Ashfuq Hridoy | Logo Designer
Hello! I'm available for new freelance & remote jobs.
Hire Me

More by Ashfuq Hridoy | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like