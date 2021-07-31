Glutamate, excitation overload

“Glutamate as a Cause of Neurodegenerative Diseases?”

Glutamate is a major excitatory neurotransmitter in the body, particularly the central nervous system. It accounts in total for well over 90% of the synaptic connections in the human brain. We are intrigued as to how strong the association is between excessive glutamate transmission and neurodegeneration with a special focus on the pathway that leads from one to the other.

