Glutamate, excitation overload

“Glutamate as a Cause of Neurodegenerative Diseases?”
Glutamate is a major excitatory neurotransmitter in the body, particularly the central nervous system. It accounts in total for well over 90% of the synaptic connections in the human brain. We are intrigued as to how strong the association is between excessive glutamate transmission and neurodegeneration with a special focus on the pathway that leads from one to the other.
GenieUs Genomics, an Australian biotech startup, shares their insights in neurodegenerative diseases on Medium
https://genieus.co/
https://genieus.medium.com/