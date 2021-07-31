3D Icons - Business and office

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Office and business icons set
It includes 23 different icons ready to be used in your UI designs.
The size of each icon is 2500 × 2500 px
The icons are in 2 formats which are the following:
PNG (With transparency)
.blend
The “PNG” images are available from different angles and contains a total of 86 pre-rendered images ready for you to use in PowerPoint or Keynote presentations, in Photoshop or Figma designs or in any program of your choice.
While you can create your own renders with another colours using the “.blend” file.
Each icon is appropriately ordered, so you can show or hide the only icon you want to edit.
If you have any suggestions or problems, contact me at my email: info@luxustudio.com