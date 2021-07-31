Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Turan Kent (dragonart2077@gmail.com)

Becubica Letter B

Becubica Letter B hexagon
Logo design of the letter B split in half by pixels and lines.

Posted on Jul 31, 2021
